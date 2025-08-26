Sarah Sanmoogan shines as records fall at GAPLF Raw Nationals 2025

The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall was the stage for record-breaking performances on Sunday as the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation hosted its Raw National Championships, highlighted by a stunning display from Sarah Sanmoogan at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Sanmoogan, competing in the women’s 76kg junior category, produced the performance of the day, smashing some four national records.

She set new marks in the squat, bench press and deadlift before securing a new overall record total of 382.5kg. Her lifts 145kg in the squat, 77.5kg in the bench press and 160kg in the deadlift gave her the junior crown but also the women’s open classic title as she confirmed her place as one of Guyana’s brightest young lifters.