ALP unveils ‘Blueprint for Prosperity’ with focus on women, youth and equality

The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) yesterday morning launched its manifesto, styled as the “Blueprint for Prosperity,” just five days before Guyanese go to the polls. The document sets out the party’s plans for national development, pledging to put women and young people at the centre of its policy agenda while addressing longstanding inequalities across the regions.

At the launch, the party’s presidential candidate Simona Broomes stressed that the ALP’s mission extends beyond the elections, describing the manifesto as a roadmap to transform Guyana into a fairer society. “Young people should be able to go to a university where they are from… why should they have to travel out of their regions?” Broomes said, highlighting the party’s plan to decentralize education and create greater access to higher learning outside of Georgetown.

The ALP’s “Blueprint” is anchored in values of justice, empowerment, equity, and national pride. It outlines a broad range of policies.