CARIFESTA XV workshop sparks conversation on gaps in Caribbean writing

-writers challenged to preserve regional identity

By Telesha Ramnarine at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

Caribbean writers are being encouraged to address major gaps in how regional identity, culture, and history are portrayed in literature, as concerns grow over a disconnect between contemporary storytelling and the deep cultural roots of the region.

At a master writing workshop held at CARIFESTA Village and Grand Market in Waterford, Bridgetown, Barbados – part of CARIFESTA XV activities – Jamaican author and cultural activist Professor Opal Palmer Adisa highlighted the critical need for writers to delve deeper into the Caribbean’s unique heritage.

Adisa, a prolific writer with 26 published books and former head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies’ regional headquarters, emphasised that many Caribbean writers are overlooking key elements of the region’s identity, particularly its ancestral legacy, natural environment, and oral history.