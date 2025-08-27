Court hears arguments in ballot case brought by Forward Guyana Movement

Arguments were heard yesterday in the High Court before Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh in a case where Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is alleging that GECOM left it off of the general ballot in three regions because it was not contesting in the geographic constituencies there. FGM’s contention is that even if it is not contesting the geographic constituencies it must still appear on the general ballot. The ballot paper is divided into two parts: general and regional.

The case lists he applicant as Krystal Fisher of Region Nine. She is represented by Dr. Vivian Williams, attorney at Law in the challenge against the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) and the Attorney General (AG) on GECOM’s application of the Representation of the People’s Act. The matter is scheduled to resume this morning.

Williams argued that the case is not merely a dispute about a political party’s right to contest an election, but a challenge to citizens’ participation in the democratic process. He posited that the current electoral practice, as implemented by GECOM, has effectively “diluted to meaninglessness” the right to vote for a substantial portion of the country’s population, particularly those in Regions 7, 8, and 9.