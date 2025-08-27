Death at Lima Hospital not due to lack of oxygen – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has stated that the death of a patient at the new Lima Regional Hospital was not a result of the lack of oxygen or medical preparedness.

In a release yesterday, the MoH noted that “malicious and misleading reports” were being circulated regarding the unfortunate passing of a patient on August 23, 2025, and according to Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Ranjeev Singh, the article circulating on social media is false. He categorically stated that the claims of an “absence of oxygen” and suggestions that the Region Two hospital was unprepared are “false, malicious, and without basis in fact.

Dr Singh related that the facts are that the deceased, a 19-year-old male, had a longstanding medical history of sickle cell disease with frequent hospital admissions over the years. He was also recently suspected of leukaemia and was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Haematology Clinic, but unfortunately, he did not follow through with this referral.