GDF, Colombia Defense Ministry seal MoU on aerial surveillance, regional security

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has signed a Memoran-dum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Defense Ministry of the Republic of Colombia to enhance collaboration in aerial surveillance and regional security.

A release from the GDF said that the agreement seeks to bolster cooperation in monitoring and safeguarding airspace, with a focus on countering illicit activities and improving situational awareness. Under the MoU, both countries will share expertise and build capacity to better detect and respond to threats.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, described the partnership as an important step in advancing Guyana’s defence agenda. He noted that the agreement will enhance the GDF’s ability to protect the nation’s sovereignty and contribute to a safer, more secure region.

Commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, General Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño, also underlined the value of regional partnerships in addressing common challenges, highlighting the benefits of greater cooperation, information sharing, and coordination between the two nations.