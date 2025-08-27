Kwakwani Secondary students to resume classes by end of September – Ministry

The Ministry of Education says arrangements are underway for students of the fire-hit Kwakwani Secondary School to resume classes by the last week in September.

A team led by Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Tiffany Harvey and including Assistant Chief Education Officers, Sherwyn Black-man and Sauda Kadir-Grant, visited the school on Monday morning to assess the situation and determine appropriate measures to facilitate the resumption of classes.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education, both the Minis-try and Regional Education Department are satisfied that arrangements will be put in place for students to return to school by the last week of September 2025. “The Ministry of Educa-tion further assures all stakeholders that Kwak-wani Secondary School will be expeditiously rebuilt to modern and higher standards.”