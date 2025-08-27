OAS observer team meets GECOM

In a meeting with observers from the Organization of American States (OAS), the Guyana Elec-tions Commission (GECOM) yesterday addressed a range of critical issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to Opposition-nominated Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, who confirmed the details to Stabroek News, the discussions focused on procedural integrity, voter logistics, and the commission’s own institutional challenges. Efforts made to garner a comment from Government- appointed Com-missioner Sase Gunraj proved futile.

According to Alexander, the OAS observers, seeking a comprehensive understanding of the electoral process, posed questions regarding the mechanics of the system. Their inquiries touch-ed on the prohibition of cell phones at polling stations, GECOM’s confidence in its ability to deliver credible elections, the process of residency verification for voter registration, and the perceived impartiality of GECOM staff.