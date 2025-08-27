Police probing alleged abduction of two Guyanese men by Venezuelan Sindicato gang

The police today said that they are probing the alleged kidnapping of two men by the Venezuelan Sindicato gang.

A release from the police force follows:

Police are investigating the abduction of two Guyanese men allegedly by a Venezuelan sindicato gang operating within the Eteringbang area in Region #7.

At about 17:00hrs on August 25th, 2025, the Officer in Charge of Crime in Region #7 Superintendent R.Nedd contacted Dameon Williams, a 41-year-old Boat Builder/Captain of River’s View, Essequibo River, who is the son of one of the alleged abducted Freddie Ghanie, whose correct name was given as Fredrick Pollard, a 66-year-old Boat Captain of Second Avenue Bartica.

During his interview, Williams stated that his father operates a metal boat equipped with two 75hp Yamaha outboard engines, which he uses to shuttle fuel for Steve Mathdeo of Peter Rose Street, Queenstown, on a route from Devil Hole Landing to Ekereku Backdam on the Cuyuni River. Williams further related that on August 21, 2025, at about 05:00 hours, his father departed from Devil Hole Landing on a fuel-shuttling trip to Ekereku Backdam.

Williams reported that on August 24th at 07:05 hours, his father, Fredrick Pollard, made contact with him and related that he was departing Ekereku Backdam to return to Devil Hole Landing with an unknown male (porter) aboard his boat. Williams affirmed that he has had no further contact with his father since that communication.

Subsequently, at about 13:00 hours on August 25th, Williams stated that he received a phone call from an unknown person who informed him that his father had been forcibly held up by a Venezuelan Sindicato gang against his will while travelling in the vicinity of Botanamu Creek. Upon receiving this information, further contact was made with the source, and the details were later confirmed.

Williams was also questioned regarding an article posted on social media pertaining to the incident, which he denied authorising or posting himself. Formal statements are currently being taken from Williams as part of the ongoing investigation.

In a separate but related investigative action, on August 25 at 17:46 hours, ranks from Eteringbang Police Station contacted Collin Mathews, also known as ‘Blacks’, a 36-year-old boat captain from San Martin, Venezuela. A video interview was conducted during which Mathews recounted that he, along with nine passengers, was in his boat (powered by a 75 HP outboard engine) near Black Water Mouth on the Venezuelan shore, when he heard what appeared to be gunshots. Members of the Sindicato gang then took them into a creek and held them at gunpoint. There, they observed Fredrick Pollard and another identifiable male in the same creek, who appeared to be alive and well. Mathews stated that the gang members took a drum of fuel from his boat before releasing it and sending them away.

To corroborate this account, the Police conducted video interviews with the nine other individuals who were in the boat: Antonio Baldeo, Hunter Williams, Damion Haynes, Davis Williams, David John, Patrick Williams, Geronimo John, Curtis Joseph, and Deibi Joseue Bolivar. All were questioned on the authenticity of Mr. Mathews’ story, and each one acknowledged and affirmed that it was true. Written statements were thereafter taken from all parties by the Police.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.