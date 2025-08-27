Guyana News

Three die after fiery crash between trucks near Loo Creek

The fiery crash (Photo by Abdulla Hamid)
The fiery crash (Photo by Abdulla Hamid)
By

Police are investigating an accident that occurred at about 12:30 PM yesterday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek which claimed the lives of three persons.

The accident involved motor lorry #GXX 1546, driven by Lionel Campbell, a 73-year-old of Kuru Kururu Village, with one passenger (name, age and address unknown at this time) and motor lorry #GAG 313, driven by Carlos Yasmanie, a 29-year-old Venezuelan national and one passenger, a female Venezuelan national named Meli (only name given).

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry #GAG 313, driven by the Venezuelan national, was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Highway at a fast rate.  Yasmanie is alleging that he saw a car (number unknown), which was proceeding in front of him, suddenly apply brakes and slow down to manoeuvre around a pothole. On seeing that, the Venezuelan driver said he swerved in a north-eastern direction to avoid a collision with the car, and in the process ran head-on into motor lorry #GXX 1546, which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane.

Trending