Three die after fiery crash between trucks near Loo Creek

Police are investigating an accident that occurred at about 12:30 PM yesterday on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek which claimed the lives of three persons.

The accident involved motor lorry #GXX 1546, driven by Lionel Campbell, a 73-year-old of Kuru Kururu Village, with one passenger (name, age and address unknown at this time) and motor lorry #GAG 313, driven by Carlos Yasmanie, a 29-year-old Venezuelan national and one passenger, a female Venezuelan national named Meli (only name given).

Enquiries disclosed that the lorry #GAG 313, driven by the Venezuelan national, was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Highway at a fast rate. Yasmanie is alleging that he saw a car (number unknown), which was proceeding in front of him, suddenly apply brakes and slow down to manoeuvre around a pothole. On seeing that, the Venezuelan driver said he swerved in a north-eastern direction to avoid a collision with the car, and in the process ran head-on into motor lorry #GXX 1546, which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane.