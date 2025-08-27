Woman charged with killing fellow guard

A 29-year-old West Bank security guard was on Friday remanded after being charged with manslaughter.

The accused Nicosie Clement appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman. She was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

The charge alleged that Clement on Tuesday 19th of August 2025 at Barrack Street Kingston George-town, Clement unlawfully killed Paul Devonish.

Bail was refused and Clement was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to the 15th of September.

Police investigations revealed that last Monday, at about 13.00hrs, an 18-year-old security guard employed with Sheriff Security was on duty at Teleperformance on Barrack Street, Kingston, when Devonish went to the location, verbally abused a female guard there, and took away the female guard’s cellphone. The 18-year-old male, intervened and told Devonish that he was wrong to take his colleague’s cellphone and he should return it to her.