Wonders never cease. Speaking at a public rally on Saturday at Stewartville, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo attacked the media and Stabroek News in particular in relation to their coverage of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed.

Mr Jagdeo said that the only reason the new party has gained momentum among the populace is because the media, especially Stabroek News, isn’t as gruelling in holding them accountable as they are with his party.

He slammed Stabroek News saying, “The only reason that these parties got so far on the ballot is because we have a complicit media. Imagine if you had a proper media in this country, like the Stabroek News and all of them, they just cover up all the transgressions of the other side. Just imagine if one of our candidates had tortured three men, broke up their ribs like Azruddin did because he claimed they stole from him or one of our candidates, was accused of murder or money laundering and drug trafficking. Every day they would have been at it.”

“One of their [WIN] candidates threatened to kill Priya Manickchand, not a word from them. That is the WIN people. They cover up all the transgressions. They send him a little strip of paper, and he doesn’t even do an interview because he can’t read. Your 10-year-old child would read better than him. You think in any other sane country in the world, would he even make it on the ballot? He will not be on the ballot,” he added.

It is quite revealing that Mr Jagdeo is interested in having a “proper media” and has recognized its importance and influence but that will be addressed later in this editorial. It is clear that Mr Jagdeo is incensed at the inroads that might have been made by WIN and that he had been looking for the media to do a hatchet job on the months-old party notwithstanding the fact that the ruling PPP and government control a huge swathe of the media which slavishly does its bidding and has been constantly denigrating the opposition. Mr Jagdeo appears to believe that all of the media should be mobilized to the PPP’s cause. This newspaper is satisfied that it has done enough to present to the public what it needs to know about the background of the WIN Leader and the unanswered questions which impinge on his suitability for office. For ease of reference we will draw readers’ attention to the editorial of August 5 2025 headed ‘Azruddin Mohamed’s candidacy’ The efforts to hold Mr Mohamed accountable continued with a series of questions from this newspaper as it relates to his source of income and the occupations he held that would make him suitable for office. This was what invoked Mr Jagdeo’s ire on Saturday when he referred to a “little strip of paper”. The effort for accountability will continue. Whatever Mr Mohamed has failed to answer is not for a want of effort by Stabroek News and it is ultimately the electorate that will judge him.

Mr Jagdeo made reference to a 2010 incident where three men had been badly beaten and implying that Mr Mohamed should be held accountable for it. That case was fully reported by this newspaper in graphic detail and Mohamed’s Enterprise had been contacted for comment. Incidentally, the aggrieved men had come to this newspaper as they had been turned away by another media house with close connections to the Mohameds. Stabroek News had no such qualms. Around two weeks after the news item was reported in Stabroek News, the Head of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar Mohamed called the newspaper and apologized over the matter. He said he had taken disciplinary action against those involved and had assisted the victims with medical expenses. The newspaper clearly did its job then. What about the government and the police? Mr Jagdeo was President of the country at the time that the beating of three men occurred at Mohamed’s Enterprise. Did he take note of the torture he now speaks of and did he have his Minister of Home Affairs pursue it with the police? There is no evidence of that because even then there were thriving ties between the PPP and the Mohameds and the police force could not be relied upon to conduct themselves professionally. There certainly should have been charges over the torture but that was the not the failing of the newspaper but of the state and its Commander-in-Chief who was then Mr Jagdeo. It is the same type of relationship with the Mohameds that gave birth to the Lamborghini scandal and its alleged connections to President Ali and the impaired investigation into the Ricardo Fagundes murder of 2021. What about the alleged under-invoicing by the Mohameds of thousands of ounces of gold exported to the United States? How did these things slip by Mr Jagdeo, the regulatory agencies and the PPP/C government? Why hasn’t the government been able to secure the requisite evidence from Washington to enable charges against the Mohameds? Those are things that Mr Jagdeo will have to tease apart with the Presidency, the police force, the Guyana Gold Board, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Revenue Authority, not Stabroek News or the rest of the independent media.

Now to the question of the fitness of the media. Neither Mr Jagdeo nor the PPP has glowing credentials as it relates to the free press and their mission of ensuring accountability and transparency. One can point to the absence of presidential press conferences over the last five years as the most damning testimony of the unwillingness of the PPP and the presidency to be available for rigorous questioning. One can also cite the historical antipathy in general of the PPP to the media as manifested particularly by the cutoff in 2006/2007 under Mr Jagdeo of state advertising in Stabroek News. There was also the shutting down under Mr Jagdeo of CNS Channel Six which is now in the control of a supporter of the government. We don’t even have to go that far back for evidence of this continuing disregard of the role of the fourth estate. The access to information law and its commissioner have not functioned for years and months of protest this year by the media and civil society have yielded no recognition by President Ali or his government that urgent steps should be taken to rectify the situation. By ignoring these protests, the President has shown wanton disinterest in making his administration accountable. Whistleblower legislation is on the books but has not been activated. Both the access to information and whistleblower legislation are key instruments in ensuring accountability in all spheres of governance. The government also looks askance at any subject that it feels might be to its detriment. This is why more than two weeks after the death of a horse racing jockey at a meet organized by a company that declared support for the re-election of the President there has not been a word from the government or the Ministry of Sport on what it is to be done in relation to the fatality, the evident transgressions at the race meeting and the failure to establish the Guyana Horse Racing Authority. In other jurisdictions, the sport would have been suspended and an urgent inquiry ordered. It should also be noted in passing that the state continues to owe Stabroek News for six months of advertising despite a public assurance by President Ali to Demerara Waves that the matter would be addressed.

The “proper media” referenced by Mr Jagdeo is his conceptualization of what is needed to aid his government and party. A robust, healthy media environment requires legislation that works and a government that fully respects the role of the journalist and is transparent and accountable. We have a far way to go.