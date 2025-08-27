Barbados thrash Guyana by seven wickets

Guyana incurred a seven-wicket defeat to Barbados when the Cricket West Indies (CWI) U-17 Championship continued yesterday at the Inshan Ali Park.

In an innings that was hampered by rainfall, the Guyanese, who batted first, were dismissed for a paltry 105 in 27.5 overs. Extras topped the score with 27, while Parmeshwar Ram and Shamar Apple were the best batsmen with 24 and 23 runs, respectively.

Justin Parris led the bowling effort with figures of 3-16 during a five-over spell. He was supported by Raphael Lovell and Asher Branford, who snared 2-11 and 2-24, respectively. Jahidi Hinds chipped in with 1-27.

In response, Barbados stormed to 108/3 in 20 overs, with Gadson Bowens top scoring with an unbeaten 50. Shaylun Wood and extras contributed 24 runs, respectively. Darwin Joseph snared 2-14.