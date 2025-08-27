Crows secure lopsided wins to maintain perfect record

DCB U-13 Cricket

Crows played unbeaten at the end of the second round, following wins over Hawks and Falcons, respectively, when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U-13 Championship continued at the Queen’s College Ground.

In their first match, Crows crushed Eagles by 42 runs. Eagles, who batted first, were skittled for 99 in 33 overs. A. Khan and N. Puran scored 25 and 19 runs, respectively, as D. Narine recorded 4-9 in 4.2 overs. In reply, Eagles were dismissed for a paltry 57 in 28 overs.

Jayden Kissoon top scored with 15 runs as A. Collins led the bowling effort with 4-7. Contributing 3-6 and 2-8 were H. Hohenkirk and A. Khan, respectively.

In their second fixture, Crows thrashed Falcons by 53 runs. Batting first, Crows tallied 159/9 at the end of their allocation. H. Hohenkirk top scored with 36 runs, while A. Kissoon and A. Khan chipped in with 27 and 13, respectively.