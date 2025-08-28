AC technician charged with attempted murder

-court hears finger was chopped off during melee

Michael Layne, an air conditioning technician of Charlestown, Georgetown, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with attempting to commit murder and felonious wounding.

The first charge alleged that on August 23, at John Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Layne wounded Rafeek Khan with intent to murder him.

The second charge alleged that on August 23, at John Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, Layne unlawfully and maliciously wounded Julian Vanlange with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.

In his application for bail, Layne’s attorney requested reasonable bail for his client. He told the court that his client was a father with no previous convictions who was acting in self-defence when he was allegedly attacked by the two aforementioned individuals. The defence counsel added that Layne suffered injuries that required stitches. He assured the magistrate that his client was not a flight risk and has strong ties to his community and would abide by any condition set by the court.