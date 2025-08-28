AFC’s Hughes urges voters to back minority government for stronger accountability

Alliance For Change (AFC) leader and presidential candidate Nigel Hughes is urging citizens to reject the idea that voting outside of the two main parties amounts to “splitting the vote.” Instead, he is calling on Guyanese to embrace the concept of a minority government as the only pathway to true accountability and people-centred governance.

Addressing the issue in a recent statement via his social media platform, Hughes argued that under Guyana’s constitutional system, Parliament is only able to effectively check government spending when no single party controls a majority. “The only time the National Assembly has the power to stop a budget, to make sure the money goes where it should, to make sure that the money from the Natural Resource Fund goes to the people, is when there is a minority government,” Hughes said.

He contrasted this with what he described as the powerless state of the opposition under a majority government. “When there is a majority government, as we’ve seen in the past five years, the opposition has no power, none to stop the budget, to stop how the money is spent, to determine how much money you get,” Hughes stated.