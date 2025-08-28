Annandale man to face drug charge

At about 4.10 pm yesterday, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station and Non-Pareil Police Outpost conducted an intelligence-led operation at the home of Joseph Tuesday, called Pablo, a 29-year-old self-employed resident of Annandale Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.
A release from the police said that during a search of the house, the Police found one multi-coloured haversack containing two bulky plastic-wrapped parcels with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The haversack also contained several transparent ziplock bags containing cannabis, along with a quantity of Guyana Currency, which is suspected to be proceeds of selling cannabis.