Early cultural education needed to reconnect Caribbean youth with their roots

– says veteran theatre practitioner

By Telesha Ramnarine

Caribbean cultural heritage took centre stage last Tues-day night at Combermere Secondary School in Bridgetown, Barbados where a double-bill theatre production formed part of the region’s CARIFESTA XV celebrations. The event highlighted the continued importance of preserving and promoting folk traditions through the performing arts.

The evening featured two productions namely, “Man, Overboard” and “Millie Gone to Brazil,” both rooted in the themes of folk heritage and identity. These performances not only showcased Barbadian creativity but also resonated with broader Caribbean experiences of migration, memory, and cultural continuity.

The first performance, “Man, Overboard,” was brought to life by a dynamic ensemble of young performers from the company Dancing Africa. The production was directed and choreographed by veteran theatre practitioner Kenneth Jack Lewis, who holds more than four decades of experience in theatre and multimedia.

The event aligned with the country’s National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA), reflecting a shared regional commitment to using the arts as a vehicle for cultural education and preservation.