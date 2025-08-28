Guyana News

East coast men held over armed robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with separate incidents of armed robbery, according to Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander of Regional Police Division 4C.

The first suspect, 24-year-old Beres Parkinson, an unemployed resident of Eastville Housing Scheme, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was arrested in relation to a robbery under arms reported in Regional Division 4A. He is currently being held at the Vigilance Police Station.

Following further investigations, police also apprehended 18-year-old Vibert Crassman, an unemployed resident of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. He was arrested on the Lusignan Railway Embankment on the East Coast in connection with a robbery under arms that reportedly occurred in Georgetown. Crassman is also in custody at the Vigilance Police Station as investigations continue.

