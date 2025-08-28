President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali and their sons, initiated the final pouring of cement for the completion of the new four-lane Demerara River Bridge early this morning.
During the 2am visit, the President confirmed that the bridge will officially open in early September.
A release from the Office of the President said that Ali emphasised that this is a “great moment for Guyana” and its citizens.
“Together we’ve achieved an incredible piece of infrastructure for Guyana. And we have been able to achieve this because of teamwork and hard work.”
Final pour done for Demerara River Bridge
President Irfaan Ali, accompanied by First Lady Arya Ali and their sons, initiated the final pouring of cement for the completion of the new four-lane Demerara River Bridge early this morning.