Hope Estate man gets 12 years for killing best friend

A 48-year-old man who admitted to killing his best friend during a drunken argument in 2021 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, less time spent on remand.

The accused, Sahadeo Persaud, also known as Mohan Robin or “Robin”, was indicted for murder but opted to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter when he appeared before High Court Judge Priscilla Chandra-Hanif. The judge began at a sentence of 25 years but, after making the necessary deductions, imposed the final term.

Court documents revealed that between the night of September 21 and 22, 2021, Persaud and his close friend and relative, 33-year-old Pradesh “Avinash” Ramgobin, were drinking together at Persaud’s home at Lot 328, Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara.

The two men began arguing while imbibing. The quarrel escalated into a violent fight in the hallway of the house. During the altercation, Persaud armed himself with a glass bottle and struck Ramgobin repeatedly to the head and body.