Intervention to boost CSEC Maths scores paid off – ministry

The government’s campaign to mitigate the impact of the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a 5% increase in Maths passes at the CSEC examination, according to the Ministry of Education.

The ministry in a release yesterday noted that students who sat this year’s CSEC [Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate] examinations in Mathematics have transitioned from solving problems with fractions in Grade Six to solving simultaneous equations in Grade Nine.

It pointed out that for years students across the Caribbean have struggled with the CSEC Mathematics exam. In 2024, the Caribbean CSEC Mathematics pass rate dropped significantly from 43% to 36% which meant some 4,000 more students failed the exam as compared to 2023. Guyana was no exception with the national pass rate slipped from 34% in 2023 to 27% in 2024 which translated to approximately 800 additional students failing the subject.

However, MoE stressed the importance of understanding the context within which this decline in performance occurred. It explained that the students who wrote CSEC Mathematics in 2023 missed the entire Grade Nine and most of Grade Ten due to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, students who wrote CSEC Mathematics in 2024 missed both Grades 8 and 9. As such, these gaps in foundational learning left students underprepared for the exam.