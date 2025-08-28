Jason Carter to lead Carter Center Election Mission in Guyana

Jason Carter is to lead the Carter Center’s observer mission here.

A statement today by the Center follows:

The Carter Center’s election observers have arrived in Guyana and are undergoing training in advance of their observation of election day, tabulation, and the post-election environment.

Jason Carter, chairperson of The Carter Center Board of Trustees and grandson of the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter, will lead the Carter Center’s mission. He will meet with key stakeholders — including political party candidates, civil society organizations, government officials, and other international election observer missions — before observing polling, counting, and tabulation. Carter returns to Guyana after having co-led the Center’s 2020 election observation mission in the country.

“This is an important moment for Guyana’s democracy,” said Country Director Jason Calder. “The Carter Center encourages every eligible voter to make their voice heard and is hopeful that the electoral process will be a fully transparent one that reflects the will of the people.”

The Center’s core team of electoral experts arrived in late June and issued a preliminary statement summarizing key observations in the preelection period on Aug. 19. After the election, it will issue reports that offer an independent and impartial assessment of the electoral process.

The Carter Center is here at the invitation of the government of Guyana. It has a longstanding commitment to Guyana and has worked in the country since 1991 to strengthen democracy, support civil society, encourage sustainable development, and reinforce the rule of law. The Carter Center is a recognized leader in the international election observation community and has conducted more than 125 election observation missions globally, including in Guyana in 1992, 2001, 2006, 2015, and 2020.