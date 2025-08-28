Kitty man dies after accident with truck on Heroes Highway

An accident yesterday claimed the life of a motorist at the intersection of Heroes Highway and Mocha Main Access Road, East Bank Demerara.

The dead man who has been identified as 64-year-old Charles Richard of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, reportedly ignored a stop sign at the intersection of the Heroes Highway and Mocha Main Access Road East Bank. The accident involved a truck – GAH 9771 – driven by 29- year-old Arif Haniff of Cove and John, East Coast Demerara, and a car – PAH 7906 – driven by Richards.

Investigations revealed that Richards was proceeding east along Mocha Main Access Road and at the intersection of Heroes Highway, he disregarded the visible STOP sign and road markings and continued east. As a result, he ended up in the path of the lorry, which was heading south on Heroes Highway.