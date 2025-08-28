Man gets 21 years, six months for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend

A 34-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison for fatally stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Loretha Simon, at her Sophia home in 2022.

The accused, Terrynce Thomas, known as “Oush”, was indicted for the murder and opted to plead guilty when he appeared before High Court Judge Priscilla Chandra-Hanif. The Judge began sentencing at 30 years but deducted time for his early plea, as well as other aggravating and mitigating factors, arriving at the final sentence.

According to the agreed facts, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on January 27, 2022, at Lot 479 “C” Field, Sophia. Simon, who had ended her relationship with Thomas in late 2021, was at home with her younger sisters, Makada Walton and Latifa Fields.