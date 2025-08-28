Man gets nearly 12 years for concrete block killing

A man who admitted to killing 40-year-old Maxwell Duke by striking him multiple times to the head with a concrete block was on Monday sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison by High Court Judge, Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif.

The accused, Delroy Whyte, was indicted for murder but opted to plead guilty to the charge, leading to a reduced sentence. Justice Chandra-Hanif started the sentencing at 25 years, but after considering his early plea, as well as aggravating and mitigating factors, imposed a final sentence of just under 12 years.

The incident occurred on December 29, 2022, in an alleyway near Balwant Singh Hospital, where Whyte had been working. According to multiple eyewitnesses, Duke was riding a red bicycle through the alley when Whyte approached him from behind with a concrete block and struck him to the head, causing him to collapse. Whyte then returned and hit Duke again before escaping with the bicycle.