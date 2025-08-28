Masquerade to make comeback with establishment of association

Masquerade is set to make a comeback here with the establishment of an association aimed at revitalising the art form.

The newly incorporated Masquerade Association is a main outcome of the Merundoi Project Masquerade Lives On, produced under the 2024 UNESCO Participation Programme which aimed at revitalising Guyana’s Masquerade as a cultural tradition, furthering innovations, and opening a space for the distinct national multi-ethnic expression in Guyana’s expanding tourism, leisure, recreation and entertainment industries, a Merundoi Incorporated release announced.

It explained that this incorporation is a direct response to the project’s objective to encourage and support the development of a Guyanese Masquerade Association and facilitate its engagement with the private and public sectors, as well as the Caribbean, international and diaspora communities.