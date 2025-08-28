Mohamed pledges jobs, development as WIN rallies Region 10

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed at his party’s rally in Linden last night pledged better paying jobs, investment and transparency if elected to office come September 1.

Mohamed told the gathering that successive governments had neglected Region 10 despite the wealth of resources it contributes to the country. He promised that a WIN administration would establish an aluminium plant and a glass factory in Linden to create jobs and generate revenue. “It’s all about empowering the people,” he said, adding that locals would also be trained and given opportunities to become shareholders in these ventures.

The candidate vowed to end what he described as decades of political victimisation and neglect, while making a personal pledge to govern with “transparency, accountability, and professionalism.” He also said WIN would invite international investigators, including the FBI, to probe unresolved killings, citing the case of Adriana Young.

Mohamed, who has been criticised for his limited availability to the press and choreographed presentations, stressed that law enforcement must serve the people and that a WIN government would not tolerate political interference in police work. He urged Lindeners to stand strong, look beyond race and political divisions, and unite under WIN’s vision for development. “Linden is the heartland of Guyana, and under this movement we will transform it,” he declared.