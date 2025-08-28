New police HQ in Region Six, reconstructed Rose Hall station commissioned

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Tuesday commissioned the new Region Six police headquarters and the rebuilt Rose Hall Police Station.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Regional Division Six Headquarters was reconstructed at a cost of $228,192,300.

The modernized headquarters is equipped with the same advanced amenities found in recently completed facilities across the country, including upgraded workspaces, enhanced information technology systems, and improved accommodations for officers, the release said.

Also commissioned was the Boat House at New Amsterdam which was built at a cost of $48,000,000.

This facility is designed to enhance maritime policing operations and includes:

• A fixed walkway extending out to the river

• A fixed ramp for safe and efficient boat access

• A surveillance tower and living quarters for officers

• Space to house two fully equipped patrol boats

The release said that the Boat House significantly improves the force’s ability to respond to incidents along the Berbice River and strengthens overall maritime security in the region.

As part of the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, the Rose Hall Police Station was also reconstructed at a cost of $70,788,160.

The redesigned station now provides modern amenities and improved facilities.

Benn also commissioned the Command Operation Region Six Facility, built at a cost of $20,953,963. This facility will serve as an operational hub, improving coordination among law enforcement units, facilitating rapid response strategies, and supporting effective policing in the division, the release said.