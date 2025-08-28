Norton St taxi driver charged with two counts of larceny

-accused of ripping chain from bus passenger

Kelvin Thomas, a taxi driver of Norton Street, Georgetown, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with two counts of larceny.

Thomas pled not guilty to both charges.

The first charge alleged that on Friday, August 22, at Avenue of the Republic and Regent Road, George-town, Thomas stole a gold chain valued $285,000 belonging to Lucille Reynolds.

The other charge alleged that on Saturday, August 23, at Croal and Longden Streets, Stabroek, Georgetown, Thomas stole a gold bracelet valued $175,000 belonging to Shadyah Kayum.

Thomas told the court that he had no other matter before the court and no knowledge of the incidents in question. He stated that he has young children who are depending on him including a baby on the way. An emotional Thomas added that he has to take care of his grandmother and asked to not be remanded.