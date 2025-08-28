Pile-driving underway for Qatari hotel on Carifesta Ave

Notwithstanding the dispute over who controls the lands, pile driving is underway on Carifesta Avenue for a luxury hotel to be built by a Qatari group.

Stabroek News on Monday spoke with a representative of Ashoka Buildcon Limited at the site where the intended Hilton-branded hotel is being constructed along Carifesta Avenue opposite the National Park.

A supervisor representing the Indian company told Stabroek News that piling and other works were underway and materials are being brought to the site, He added that Ashoka was the company contracted to build the hotel.

There has been a simmering dispute between the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) over ownership of the property. GLSC maintains that the state holds legal title to the land, while the M&CC contends that the area was gifted to the city by the Hogg family in 1887 for recreational purposes—later amended to accommodate educational use.

Speaking with Stabroek News on Monday, Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore reiterated his view that the city council was the legitimate owner of the property and the asset couldn’t simply be taken away from them.

“The government should treat us as a proper stakeholder in this along with the Qataris and we should try and come to some kind of compromise as it relates to if we should move forward with the project or how we should settle it so that we could have our fair deal and fair share. So that we could develop some of our other idle assets. This asset just can’t be taken from us just like that without us hoping to get some rates and tax from it, it doesn’t make sense”, he declared.

Mentore said that it was the city council’s goal to have a discussion with the other parties involved to come to a solution and if that wasn’t possible they’d have to turn to the court saying “So we want our fair share and we want to be able to have a seat at the table to discuss the right solutions and if not, we’ll have to challenge this matter in the High Court”.

Mentore stated that he reached out to the company and he is aware that the upcoming elections could change the outcome of what happens saying “I have notified the company, the directors and my next step will obviously be litigation in this kind of situation. But ideally, I was hoping to have a kind of conversation with the Qatari people that represent the Government of Qatar and any other persons locally that is attached to the company. I would have notified the attorney-at-law for the company as well as the company secretary. My next position would be to contact the shareholders and directors to notify them about our position. The fact of the matter is that we have elections and these elections themselves would obviously determine a number of things and will change the status quo of what will happen. But ideally, I am not one or the council ourselves are not one that is anti-development and anti-progress, we want to see progress but we want to have our seat at the table and be a part of the overall process”.

Mentore also pointed out that he had written to the Central Housing and Planning Authority challenging the government over the matter and declaring the council’s position as it related to the developmental plans.

“At the end of the day these plans have to pass through Central Housing and Planning Authority. But we placed our objection to the plans dealing with the Qataris and that position has been well set out and put to the Central Housing and Planning Authority and we are now moving it forward with our plans as it relates to where we stand on this issue, not from a notifying only position but from one that we have established that we are the legitimate owners of the property”, Mentore added.

The Carifesta Avenue property, a prominent seafront parcel formerly associated with the Guyana National Service and National Insurance Scheme, has long been considered a public space reserved for institutional and recreational use. News of the land’s allocation to a foreign-backed hotel venture triggered widespread debate about transparency and public consultation.

Despite the controversy, the project received strong backing from government officials during the February 2024 ceremony when the first brick was laid. President Irfaan Ali, Qatari investor Ramez Al-Khayyat, and several Cabinet members hailed the development as a transformative moment for the capital city and a sign of deepening ties between Guyana and the Middle East.

Al-Khayyat, President of Power International Holding and a principal in Assets Group, revealed that the development would span 76,000 square metres and feature 260 hotel rooms, 150 serviced apartments, premium villas, high-end retail shops, a private club, and a state-of-the-art health facility.

On August 28 last year, Hilton in a press release heralded the signing of the dual brand Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown, as the company’s first hotels in Guyana.

Owned by an affiliate of the Qatar-based Assets Group and managed by Hilton, the properties’ combined 411 rooms will form part of an oceanfront, mixed-use business and entertainment complex in the capital. With this signing, Hilton said it continues its rapid expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, where it currently has more than 225 open hotels welcoming guests.

“We believe in investing in Guyana, a country poised for significant growth and a promising future in tourism and hospitality,” said Moutaz Al Khayyat, chairman, Assets Group. “Our choice to debut in this emerging market reflects our commitment to investing in high-potential destinations and our confidence in Guyana’s trajectory. These properties are meticulously designed to offer a diversity of high-end experiences.”

“We are thrilled to further our partnership with Assets Group, broadening our combined portfolio from the Middle East and Asia to the Caribbean and Latin America with our planned debut in Guyana,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president, development, architecture, design and construction, Caribbean and Latin America region, Hilton. “Guyana is an important regional business hub and a promising tourism destination, and we are excited to join forces with Assets Group once again to celebrate this impressive project and significant milestone in Hilton’s continued rapid expansion”, he said.