Police force in meeting with observers, representatives of international community

Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, along with members of his Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and other senior officers, hosted a high-level engagement today ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections set for September 1, 2025, at the Officers’ Mess Annexe, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

In attendance were representatives from the Organisation of American States (OAS), CARICOM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United States Embassy, the British High Commission, the European Union and the United Nations.

A release from the police force said that the meeting focused on security matters and the overall preparedness of the Guyana Police Force to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a safe and peaceful environment.

Key discussions centred on the Force’s election preparedness strategy, encompassing pre-election activities, security measures for Election Day, and post-election operations.