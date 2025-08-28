Reconstructed Mahaicony Police Station inaugurated

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Tuesday commissioned the newly reconstructed Mahaicony Police Station.

The cost of the project was $111,820,000.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Benn noted the importance of modern infrastructure in building public confidence and improving policing outcomes, stating: “This is a tremendous improvement, not only for Region Five itself, but for our law enforcement infrastructure across the country. These investments reflect our commitment to better serve and protect our citizens”.

Benn also commissioned the Command Operation Region Five Facility, at a cost of $78,482,944. This hub, the release said, will improve coordination among law enforcement agencies and strengthen response capabilities across the region.

The Command Operations is part of the Government’s Safe City to Safe Country Project, bringing advanced surveillance technologies and monitoring systems to Region Five., the release said.

Benn emphasized: “Through the Safe City to Safe Country Project, we are bringing advanced technologies into our policing strategy. This is about improving security, strengthening investigations, and ensuring safer communities for all Guyanese.”

Deputy Commissioner of ‘Operations’ Errol Watts reflected on the transformation of the Mahaicony Police Station.

“Fifteen years ago, this was an old wooden structure, dilapidated and un-safe. Today, we are commissioning a magnificent edifice that represents pro-gress, safety, and a renew-ed commitment to effective policing”, he said.

He also urged officers to uphold high standards of professionalism and public service:

“This beautiful building and the resources provided must be matched by excellent service. Every member of the public who enters this station should leave feeling respected and satisfied. We serve the people — we are their servants, not their masters”, he said.

The release said that Benn stressed that upgrading infrastructure must go hand-in-hand with reforming policing culture to build trust between law enforcement and citizens:

“We are not just commissioning new police stations; we are building a new policing culture. The way we speak to the public, the way we interact with each other, and the standards we uphold must reflect professionalism, respect, and service.”

He adverted to the critical role of policing in Guyana’s broader development agenda:

“The work of policing is central to building our national character and securing our future. We cannot achieve development or deliver on the promises we’ve made without safety, security, and trust in law enforcement.