Ruling to be handed down on Friday over FGM ballot challenge

Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh will on Friday deliver his decision in the legal challenge brought by the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) over its contention that it was unlawfully excluded from the national ballot in three regions by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The ruling will be delivered at 2 pm.

The case centres on FGM’s claim that GECOM’s practice of excluding a party from the national ballot if it is not contesting a seat in that particular region is unconstitutional. FGM’s lawyer, Dr. Vivian Williams, argued yesterday that this practice violates the constitutional rights of voters and constitutes a form of “discriminatory treatment… based on place of origin and race.”

In his final submission, which was to be a response to the arguments made by GECOM’s attorney Arudranauth Gossai and Attorney General Anil Nandlall, Williams contended that GECOM’s application of the law, specifically the Representation of the People Act (ROPA), creates an “unconstitutional effect.” He emphasized that the FGM’s challenge is not against ROPA itself, but against GECOM’s interpretation of it. Williams told the court that this interpretation could “disenfranchise whole regions” and undermine the constitutional principle of an “inclusionary democracy.”