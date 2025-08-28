Tiger Bay vendor charged with assault

Dioram Narine, a water vendor of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, appeared yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.
Narine pled not guilty to the charge.
It is alleged that on Monday, August 25, at Queen Street, Georgetown, Narine unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Dakota Agard causing actual bodily harm.
Magistrate Latchman denied bail, citing the seriousness of the offence as well as its prevalence, and adjourned the matter to September 26.