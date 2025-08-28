Guyana News

US$20m Courtyard by Marriott opens at Timehri

The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Timehri (Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce photo)
– developer already seeking expansion

The 150-room US$20 million Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at Timehri was yesterday opened with owner, Roy Bassoo, announcing that so great is the demand for accommodation that a 75-room expansion is already planned, even as his company has already secured another deal with the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) to build a Starbridge Suites hotel branch here.

“The Courtyard by Marriott unfurls as a proud emblem of our nation’s ascent. And this, I assure you, is only the beginning. We are not stopping here. I am now thrilled to announce that the Bassoo group has secured the franchise for the Staybridge Suites… under the Inter-continental Hotels Group.”

“Lease for the land has been secured along the Heroes Highway near the oil and gas hub, with construction of this 130-suite hotel set to commence for early 2026,” he added.

British multinational hospitality company, IHG Hotels & Resorts, operates more than 6,000 hotels across more than 100 countries under 19 brands marketed across five segments.

