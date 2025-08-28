PM: Only criminals should fear T&T’s entry into anti-cartel coalition

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says Trinidad and Tobago’s entry into a US-led alliance, as announced by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will serve the country’s interests as the T&T government intensifies efforts against cartels.

The US has deployed warships to the Caribbean to target drug cartels. On Tuesday, Rubio announced that T&T had joined the grouping—comprising several Caribbean and Latin American countries—working to stem the flow of drugs into the United States. These include Ecuador, Paraguay, Guyana, Argentina, and now Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking to Guardian Media at the closing of the JAVA cricket camp held in Penal yesterday, she said this was the best way to curb crime.

“I think it’s a very beneficial thing for Trinidad and Tobago. I cannot give you details. Those are national security issues, and I would prefer not to pronounce the specific details at the time. But I think it’s a great opportunity for us,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She added: “We’ve had 25 years of runaway crime, murders, blood and mayhem. We have not been able to stem it on our own, and therefore, any international coalition against drugs, narcotrafficking, human trafficking, crime, I think, is welcome for all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. The only people who have to fear are the criminals. They are the ones who have to fear. Not the law-abiding citizens. They have nothing to fear but all to gain.”

On regional relations, Persad-Bissessar said her stance remains firm despite rumblings within the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

“This issue that I’m fracturing the Caricom, the Caricom was already fractured. All the nations that are signed on to ALBA, Trinidad and Tobago is not a party to ALBA, they have already made their stance before I even spoke on this matter. They took their positions at the ALBA meeting a couple of days ago. So we are already fractured in that regard, but I remain and am committed to Caricom to be a member working with Caricom neighbours. But as I say, Trinidad and Tobago first, I may get damaged for that statement, but I make no apologies for it.”