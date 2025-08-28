Equity in health

“Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

“The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.” – Preamble to the Constitution of the World Health Organisation

In May 2023, the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), passed and adopted Resolution 76.16 on the Health of Indigenous Peoples. This resolution, aimed at improving the health of Indigenous people worldwide, mandated the WHO to create a comprehensive global plan for their health by 2026. A draft, developed in collaboration with Indigenous communities and WHO member states, has been available for perusal on the organisation’s website since July 2 and stakeholders have until September 12 to make submissions.

It must be noted that the WHO did not pull this resolution and its ensuing work out of a hat. Decades of research has found that Indigenous people consistently suffer worse health outcomes, shorter life expectancy, and higher rates of preventable illness than non-Indigenous populations. These disparities, the research reveals, are not coincidental but are rooted in centuries of colonial dispossession, systemic discrimination, and health systems that fail to adequately serve the needs of the world’s First People. Many countries have failed abysmally to address this issue and some have definitely not tried. Few, if any, have national strategies to confront specific health issues in Indigenous communities while adhering to the principle of free, prior and informed consent. Even fewer appear to give much thought to the integration of traditional and cultural practices with modern medicine.

Globally, Indigenous people number nearly 476 million across more than 90 countries. There are over 4,000 Indigenous languages, none of which are mainstream, and as a result of which many are endangered. According to UNESCO, some 600 Indigenous languages disappeared over the last century and at the current rate 3,000 more will no longer exist at the end of this one. What will also die along with the languages are the ancestral holistic approaches to wellness that include herbal, plant-based medicines, counselling, and ceremonies involving mediation, drumming and singing. These are practices that encompass the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual dimensions, offering a connection to the natural world while emphasising community and balance, attributes that redound to better physical and mental health. It is worth noting here that in May this year, WHO member states agreed on a new strategy for the development of the evidence-based practice of traditional, complementary and integrative medicine.

Where does Guyana stand with regard to this? Who knows? The current government seems to believe that it is enough to just build hospitals, which, as is well known, have little to do with health and everything to do with illness. Meanwhile, this country’s nine Indigenous nations spread across remote regions, are certainly not immune to the challenges mentioned above that all other Indigenous communities face. Geographic isolation means that for many, a simple test or treatment requires expensive and time-consuming travel. These barriers are compounded by poverty, discrimination, and a health system that is poorly aligned with Indigenous views of well-being.

There is an overarching tendency to treat Amerindians like passive recipients of aid, rather than the custodians of knowledge, culture, and resilience that they actually are. This has been practiced by multiple administrations, the private sector and at times, even civil society. To wit, at least in Guyana, they are not included in health planning, despite the fact that they obviously have much to contribute. This is not just an oversight; it is an injustice.

A key lesson from international research is that solutions must be developed with Indigenous people, not imposed on them. One example is Australia’s Prevent Project, which codesigned a portable cervical cancer screening programme with Aboriginal women, demonstrating the power of culturally safe and community-led approaches. Another was a suicide prevention project that aimed to identify the programmes and services most effective in responding to high rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander suicide, also in Australia. When the latter project ended a Centre of Best Practice in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention was established at the University of Western Australia to develop and share evidence about effective suicide prevention approaches for Indigenous people and communities.

In Guyana, similar principles could transform outcomes. There is already the training of Indigenous health workers, but integrating traditional medicine into primary care could be added, as well as providing services in Indigenous languages to make health systems more responsive and trustworthy. Maternal and child mortality remain higher in hinterland Indigenous regions. Malnutrition and infectious diseases such as malaria are more prevalent. Mental health challenges, often linked to intergenerational trauma, social exclusion, and lack of culturally appropriate support are not adequately addressed and, as has been the case in Baramita, entire communities can suffer as a result.

As the WHO rightfully notes, health equity is not a privilege but a human right. Every man, woman, and child in Guyana deserves the same chance at a healthy life whether they live in Region One or Georgetown. Prioritizing Indigenous health is not charity; it is just the right thing to do. By including Indigenous perspectives, Guyana can not only correct historical inequities but also create more inclusive and effective health care for all. This is one promise that should be made and kept by the party that forms the next government. The global community has declared its intention to act and Guyana and Guyanese must seize the moment.