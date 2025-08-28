Accountability is critical for moving forward

Dear Editor,

As September 1 approaches and Guyana prepares for general elections, I wish to raise several issues that should not be ignored. Though the media often prefers single-topic letters, I must write on multiple matters due to my circumstances.

First, I recall the murders that occurred on the West Coast of Berbice (Region 5) around the 2020 elections. The first fatality was a man of East Indian descent, reportedly shot by police near Rosignol. Despite listening closely to the radio reports at that time, I heard no follow-up or explanation. It was reported only as a “confrontation.”

Not long after, two young men, both with the surname Henry, were killed in the Cotton Tree–Rosignol area. To my knowledge, nothing substantial has been said about suspects in their murders. A third fatality occurred at Plantation Bath, where a man lost his life under circumstances that remain unclear. Whether meaningful investigations or inquests were ever held, I cannot say. But under human rights law, the right to life demands serious state investigation and judicial procedures. These appear absent. Accountability is a duty of the state, regardless of which party is in office.

Second, I recall that His Excellency the President publicly stated that rapes, including those of children, had occurred in Region 5. I challenged this in a letter, but no clarification or withdrawal followed. If the President was misinformed, his office could have corrected the record. Remaining silent only deepens public doubt.

Third, I draw attention to the 1978 “Teemal case” circular issued by the then PNC government, which denied increments to public servants. It triggered strong protests, and eventually the Court of Appeal overturned it. That struggle became an international case for workers’ rights, influencing later movements like Jubilee 2000, which helped secure debt relief for heavily indebted countries.

In 1998, Guyana’s debt was managed through the Commonwealth Secretariat, which recommended wage increases for public servants as part of debt relief agreements. The PPP government rejected this. The refusal sparked a major strike and crisis. Some of those who opposed wage increases then are today defending government policies. When I reminded Mr. Jagdeo of this recently, he had nothing to say.

The fight for social justice cannot be selective. The dues check-off system, which allows trade unions to deduct dues directly from workers’ salaries, is a foundation of union strength worldwide. Guyana is among the few countries undermining it. This system helped build GAWU into a strong union in the 1970s. Weakening it undermines labour itself.

The current PPP government has disrupted check-off arrangements for teachers and public servants, and has also targeted the Public Service Credit Union. Such actions weaken unions’ ability to represent workers and are deeply troubling.

Finally, let me remind readers of the historical foundations of cooperative financial systems in Guyana. After emancipation (1834–1838), formerly enslaved Africans pooled their limited wages to purchase plantations and form democratic villages. Later, inspired by models in Europe, men like McFarlane Corry of Den Amstel and others helped establish local cooperative banks by the early 20th century. These institutions were vital for village development and self-reliance.

This history underscores why undermining unions, cooperatives, and credit systems today is so damaging. These institutions are not just financial structures; they are pillars of community life and democracy.

As elections near, I urge all political parties and citizens to consider these matters seriously. Accountability for past killings, honesty in public statements, fair treatment of workers, and respect for unions are essential if Guyana is to move forward. People should vote their conscience.

Sincerely,

Eusi Kwayana