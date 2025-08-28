Join America’s fight against narco trafficking

Dear Editor,

Reference your editorial, “US in the southern Caribbean” (Aug 24), questioning the intent of the huge presence of American armed forces off the coast of Venezuela and commenting on the response of CARICOM nations as well as Guyana. Guyana wisely has responded cautiously while the diaspora welcomes the American presence in the region as a bulwark against Venezuelan aggression and combating drug trafficking. Venezuelans gangs have been operating in Guyana as well as in Trinidad and in other countries posing a risk to security in Guyana and the region in general and USA in particular.

Washington says that the armada fleet is in the region to fight narcotics trafficking. American interests are justified. It is also in our national interest to eliminate the drug traffickers as they also pose a security threat in our country that has been used as a transshipment point for drugs to North America and Europe. We must join the fight against drug trafficking. Law abiding people have nothing to worry about the American presence in the region. We have nothing to fear from the prospect of military confrontation between USA and Venezuela. The Americans will defend our sovereignty.

There is soft, tacit support of the USA troop presence by our government and more direct, robust cheerleading of the American troops by Trinidad and Tobago government. PM Kamla Persad Bissessar is ‘gung ho’ in her government’s opposition to Maduro’s designs on Guyana’s territory and to drug trafficking. She said her government will unflinchingly permit American troops on T&T soil to protect Guyana against Maduro aggression. She also supports American intervention in the region to combat narcotics trafficking, pointing to high incidence of drug related crimes in Trinidad. She said her country has been helplessly drowning in blood, violence, and financial crimes for the last twenty years tied to drugs with massive spikes in gang activity.

The PM and Ministers of government have received death threats. American Vice President JD Vance made reference to Trinidad’s high murder and crime rates. It is a warning to Guyana. CARICOM can’t help us combat drugs and threats from Maduro. Our country must not fall for anti-American propaganda among CARICOM leaders and leftist politicians in the fight against drug trafficking.

Guyana’s government backs America to dismantle criminal networks operating in Venezuela and the region. As PM Kamla stated, T&T was not asked by Washington for support or a permit to station American troops against Venezuela or to combat drug trafficking. America is Guyana’s largest trading partner offering security partnership with Guyana, committing to defend the country and her American investments against Venezuelan threats. Also, Guyana has enjoyed very good relations with Washington since the return of PPP in August 2020.

Our relationship with Washington is paying dividends in terms of threats coming from Venezuela. We must continue to embrace USA as a reliable partner against Venezuela and drug traffickers. We must give full support for the programmes and geo-strategic policies coming from Washington.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram