Those once lofty objectives and outcomes of Men on Mission

Dear Editor,

The most recent partners’ killings in the city was chilling. A sad end to a once promising family. After every episode the scourge of domestic abuse and violence takes center stage and is put under the microscope, dissected every which way, until the next incident.

Some years ago the Men on Mission (MoM) was formed with one of its mandates being to uplift men to be positive role models in society. While a lot is known about its house construction activities, very little is in the public domain about its other key objectives and activities, particularly as it relates to promoting positive role modeling for men and boys.

The recent phenomenon of ‘scrapes’ and ‘scrape heads’ might indicate a failing outcome of the initiative. The initiative when launched had lofty objectives and outcomes. It needs to get back to its core objectives and outcomes. I wish a full and speedy recovery to the young child and offer my condolences to the bereaved families.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed