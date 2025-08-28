What is happening at Subryanville’s Farnum Ground?

Dear Editor,
Residents of Subryanville will be grateful for information from the relevant authorities on the nature and intention of the works currently going on in and on the Subryanville Farnum Playground. At first, it was hoped that the damage done by the past and current owners of Mae’s Schools was being rectified. It is not clear what is happening there now. No consultations have taken place with residents of this community or the Kitty ball players who use it for recreational purposes.
Sincerely,
Bonita Harris