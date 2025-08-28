Amir, Hales and Carty pilot TKR to win

(CPL) The 14th match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the Trinbago Knight Riders secure an eight-wicket victory over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in their first home game of the season. A superb bowling display followed by fifties from Alex Hales and Kacey Carty was enough to set up the win and see Knight Riders move to second place on the table.

The Falcons were two wickets down in the first over after Mohammad Amir dismissed both Rahkeem Cornwall and Karima Gore for ducks as he started the game with a double wicket maiden. They then lost four wickets without adding to the score to go from 71/2 to 71/6 thanks in part to Andre Russell taking two wickets without conceding a run in the second double wicket maiden of the Falcons innings.

Pakistani duo Imad Wasim and Usama Mir put together a recovery with a partnership of 64 which brought the Falcons back into the contest ending on a respectable score of 146/7. While the innings from Imad was hugely important in keeping the Falcons in this game, he left the field injured and took no further part in the contest, which will be a major concern for the Falcons who will have to worry over availability of a key player and their captain.

A steady Power-Play saw the Knight Riders reach 42/1 with Colin Munro the only wicket to fall. A partnership of 87 between Carty and Hales took any remaining drama out of the contest as the two right handers calmly put their team in complete control.

There were a few chances to break the second wicket stand, not least when Andries Gous missed a stumping off the bowling of Karima Gore when Hales was on 33. The stand was eventually broken when Carty edged the ball on to his stumps off the bowling of Jayden Seales for 60.

Hales passed fifty from 44 balls but it was Knight Riders’ captain Nicholas Pooran who sealed the victory with a big six as the home side ran out winners with eight balls remaining.

Amir was named Player of the Match for his 3/22 but this was a very impressive all-round win from the Knight Riders who have started their home leg of the 2025 tournament in fine fashion.