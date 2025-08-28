Tucber Park whips Young Achievers by 159 runs

Singh Brothers U-13 Cricket

Tucber Park thrashed Young Achievers by 159 runs when the Berbice Cricket Board-sanctioned Singh Brothers U-13 Championship continued at the Bush Lot Ground in West Coast Berbice.

Tucber Park batted first and scored an imposing total of 224/5 in their allotted 30 overs. Dequan Lewis led the batting assault with 54 runs. He was supported by Ashton DeJonge, Richard Sampson, Shamar DeJonge, and Zempton Felix, who scored 32, 20, 17, and 13 runs, respectively.

For the bowlers, A. McCalmon, S. James, and S. Kaladin snared 1-14, 1-16, and 1-30, respectively. In response, Young Achievers were bundled out for a paltry 65 in 23.5 overs.