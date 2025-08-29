Benn inaugurates major security projects in city

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn yesterday commissioned four security infrastructure projects in Georgetown aimed at strengthening law enforcement capacity and enhancing community safety.

The projects commissioned include the reconstruction of the North Ruimveldt Police Station, the reconstruction of the Special Constabulary Headquarters, the completion of the Guyana Police Force Marine Wing, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and the reconstruction of the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The newly reconstructed North Ruim-veldt Police Station, completed at a cost of $123.8 million, offers modern facilities and enhanced resources to strengthen policing services within the community and surrounding housing schemes.

Benn emphasized the importance of these investments in supporting evolving security needs,

“These buildings are not just structures; they are platforms for better policing and community trust. With new housing schemes expanding around North Ruimveldt, we must adapt, modernize, and ensure security keeps pace with development”, he said.