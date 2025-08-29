City Chamber deplores `contrived efforts to destabilise electoral process’

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Tuesday said it strongly rejects attempts being made by political parties to cast the country into uncertainty, and “contrived efforts to destabilise the electoral process”.

In a statement, the Chamber did not identify any political party.

The Chamber said it noted the statements emanating from contesting parties claiming that they have ‘won’ in specific regions, even as votes from the Joint Services, the very first section of the voting populace, are yet to be tabulated. Additionally, it said that some candidates have publicly made assertions of their opponent(s) intent to interfere with the election results and their willingness to support extreme actions, if in their opinion, those claims are realised.