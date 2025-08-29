Economists sceptical of Tancoo’s foreign exchange

-failed experience with Caricom Multilateral Clearing Facility cited

(Trinidad Guardian) In T&T’s ongoing debate over foreign exchange access, two competing frameworks have emerged: Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo’s five-point plan, aimed at reforming and streamlining forex distribution, and the Central Bank’s decades-old honour system, which relies on commercial banks to allocate foreign currency with fairness and discretion.

While the honour system has historically depended on trust and informal prioritisation—favouring trade, medical expenses and tuition—the five-point plan signals a shift toward structured accountability, proposing targeted interventions that include education, healthcare and small business support.

Tancoo’s proposals were received with measured optimism.

Seasoned economists like Professor Patrick Watson and Dr Ronald Ramkissoon caution that the Government’s forex-fix success hinges on successful execution.

Both experts emphasised that any reform must be firmly anchored in the economic realities of T&T and underpinned by robust, enforceable safeguards to promote transparency and accountability.

They also underscored the importance of aligning these reforms to a broader strategy to diversify the economy, reducing overreliance on the energy sector and fostering sustainable growth across other industries.

In an interview with the Business Guardian, Watson further cautioned that proposed changes to the country’s foreign exchange system risk introducing greater scope for discretionary decision-making, which could undermine fairness.

“What I am fearful of,” he warned, “are those in charge imposing exceptions to the rule depending on who is asking for the money.”

His comments reflect a broader anxiety about transparency and fairness in a system already strained by scarcity.

Ramkissoon, on the other hand, pointed to a fundamental issue facing the country: there simply is not enough foreign exchange available at the current exchange rate to meet national demand.

In such conditions, equitable allocation becomes a matter of survival.

Banks, operating as private businesses, must weigh risk and repayment capacity when deciding who receives foreign currency loans.

“You could appoint committees. You could do what you want. At the end of the day, if you decide as a Government that you’re going to force the commercial banks, who are the main players, to say, listen, I will pass a law that you have to give X dollars for this, Y for that and Z for the other, there should be a consideration of whether the banks will be repaid.

“If you want to encourage people to bring back foreign exchange and you tell them, listen, I show you that I’m doing a business here that is needs foreign exchange and I could pay you back in US dollars, but another customer comes and says, listen, I need an operation and I need US dollars, but I don’t have US dollars to pay you back. The bank has to go and find wherever they can get US dollars to then make this possible,” Ramkissoon, a former economist at the Central Bank of T&T stated.

Tancoo’s Five-Point Plan seeks to inject structure and confidence into the forex landscape.

His proposals include protocols for repatriation, investment protection frameworks and dividend safeguards—all aimed at reassuring investors and encouraging inflows.

Yet Watson questioned whether these measures would be enough to overcome the reluctance of businesses and state enterprises to repatriate funds.

“You have to go and fight for your own money,” he said. “Even the state enterprises don’t bring all the money back because they’re afraid they won’t be able to get it out again.”

Tancoo also emphasised the need to modernise the country’s tax treaties and harmonise regional tax policies with Caricom partners.

The goal is to reduce administrative burdens and promote cross-border investment.

But Watson cautioned against overly optimistic reforms that falter in execution.

“What we do not want,” he said, “are things that sound nice and when it comes to implementation we run into trouble.”

He pointed to the failed Caricom Multilateral Clearing Facility (CMCF) as a cautionary tale. Designed in the late 1970s to facilitate inter-regional trade using local currencies, the CMCF collapsed by 1983 due to unpaid debts and systemic imbalances.

Watson recalled how Barbados, despite limited trade with Guyana, ended up being owed money because of the pooled nature of the system.

This arrangement was designed to facilitate regional trade by allowing member states to settle transactions in their own currencies.

Watson explained that because all transactions were aggregated into a central pool, defaults by one country—such as Guyana—had ripple effects across the region, impacting nations that had no direct trade exposure.

This historical example serves as a cautionary tale for current policymakers.

Both Watson and Ramkissoon stressed that any reform to T&T’s foreign exchange system must be grounded in economic reality, not idealism.

The core issue remains unchanged: the country is facing a persistent shortage of foreign exchange, and without sufficient inflows, no allocation mechanism—however well-designed—could satisfy the full spectrum of demand.

Watson underscored the importance of increasing foreign exchange inflows by diversifying the economy beyond its traditional reliance on oil and gas.

“We are producing less and less. What you must do is ensure that you’re adding flows that improve the stock,” he said.

While he acknowledged the continued relevance of the hydrocarbon sector, Watson stressed the need to develop new industries capable of generating sustainable foreign exchange earnings.

In addition to boosting supply, he underscored that the management of existing foreign exchange reserves must be transparent and equitable. Allocation decisions should be guided by clear, consistent criteria to ensure fair access across sectors and avoid the perception—or reality—of favouritism.

Ramkissoon further noted that the current minister of finance faces the same dilemma as his predecessor: how to allocate scarce foreign exchange in the short-term while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term diversification.

“How do you allocate the resource in the short term, the scarce resource of forex in the short term, and how quickly can you diversify the economy to earn foreign exchange in the medium to long run? It’s the same problem,” he said.

Together, their insights point to a dual imperative: reform must be both pragmatic and principled. Without adequate inflows, transparent governance, and a clear roadmap for economic diversification, even the most ambitious plans risk becoming exercises in frustration—repeating the mistakes of the past rather than forging a sustainable future.

Foreign exchange fixes

Tancoo unveiled his ministry’s strategic plans during his presentation of the Finance (Supple-mentary Appropriation) Bill 2025 and the mid-year review on June 18, at the first session of the 13th Parliament, held at the Red House in Port-of-Spain.

His address came at a critical juncture, as T&T grapples with economic headwinds, including a projected $9 billion fiscal deficit and persistent challenges in foreign exchange availability.

Tancoo’s presentation outlined a five-point plan aimed at reforming the foreign exchange system, restoring investor confidence, and modernising fiscal infrastructure.

Key proposals included:

*Establishing a Foreign Exchange Allocation Committee to ensure transparency and equity in distribution;

*Requiring mandatory reporting from high-volume importers to improve oversight;

*Introducing investment protection protocols and dividend safeguards to encourage repatriation of funds;

*Exploring tax incentives to retain foreign currency earnings within the domestic economy; and

*Reviewing and harmonising bilateral tax treaties with CARICOM partners to promote regional investment

The minister emphasised that these reforms are designed not only to stabilise the current forex environment but also to lay the groundwork for long-term economic diversification.