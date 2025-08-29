Five new land surveyors sworn in

President Irfaan Ali yesterday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of five newly qualified land surveyors.

A statement from the Office of the President said that he urged them to uphold the highest ethical standards as they take on the critical responsibility of shaping Guyana’s future.

Meshacq Richards, Kishon Dos Santos, Justin Jarvis, Troy Histick, and Tyrek Grant were officially sworn in, having successfully passed the Land Surveyors examinations.

The sixth successful candidate, Tyrese Spiers, is currently overseas and will be sworn in upon his return.

The President said that land surveying is far more than a technical vocation, it is a foundational pillar of national development. He added that from infrastructure planning to environmental stewardship, surveyors play a vital role in guiding growth, protecting public interest, and ensuring that development is both orderly and equitable.