Footwear, apparel vendor aiming for boutique space

Sticking to it

Stabroek Business recently spoke with 31-year-old business owner Kevon Hale who is a footwear and apparel vendor on Camp and Regent streets. Hale talked about his beginnings as a small business owner, his motivations, and how he came to see success after being a business owner for six years.

Hale shared that in 2019 he used to work with one of his friends, Richard Braithwaite, at PSI Investments at Avenue of the Republic who later left the job to start his own business. Hale would sometimes go to assist his friend who one day asked him to leave his job and come and work with him, which Hale did. “He bring me here so I could start do my thing off my own. He give me an umbrella, a table, and he lent me a car for couple mornings, so I started. I didn’t have much, like seven or eight things on the table and nuff days I used want to give up and just go back and work with the company or something, I didn’t have that capital, I was mainly just selling and going back, so as I sell I kept investing in the business and it just got bigger.”