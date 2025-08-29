GPL consultancy procurement riddled with violations, failures – Goolsarran

GPL violated the Procurement Act in relation to a consultancy to oversee the new power distribution network for the Wales Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Plant, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says.

“Method4 Engineering stated that it never received any word on the contract award for the gas-to-energy project consultancy, and only learnt through the media last month that it was selected as far back as January 2025. If this was indeed so, then the procuring entity, in this case the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc, would have violated Section 39 of the Procurement Act,” Goolsarran told the Sta-broek Business as he also questioned the blackout on information regarding the contract from both the procuring entity and government. Controversy also erupted over the planned award to a Dominican Republic company, InterEnergy via sole sourcing.

Goolsarran said that questions such as – was Method4evaluated on the basis of its local operations could answer if it had or not met the experience requirement.

Government, GPL, and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), continue to remain mum on the details of the procurement.